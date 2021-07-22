Outbreak Alert: July 21, 2021 – Strangles in King County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 2;
Notes: A horse at a farm in King County has tested positive for Strangles. The owner is working with a veterinarian and practicing biosecurity recommendations. For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet.
All information is sourced from
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.