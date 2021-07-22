Outbreak Alert: July 21, 2021 – Strangles in King County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 2;

Notes: A horse at a farm in King County has tested positive for Strangles. The owner is working with a veterinarian and practicing biosecurity recommendations. For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet. 

All information is sourced from
This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment