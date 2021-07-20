Outbreak Alert: July 20, 2021 – Strangles in Pierce County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 2;

Notes: A private facility in Pierce County is under a voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Strangles. The owner is working with the vet and taking temperatures.  For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet. 

