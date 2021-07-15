Outbreak Alert: July 13, 2021 – Strangles in King County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in King County has tested positive for Strangles. The owner and a private veterinarian are managing and self quarantining the facility. For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet. 

