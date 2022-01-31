Outbreak Alert – January 31, 2022: Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 3;
Number Suspected: 9;
Number Exposed: 300;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 22; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Paint; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/28/2022;
Clinical Signs: Acute ataxia, afebrile; Confirmation Date: 1/28/2022; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;
Age: 7; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Draft Mix; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/24/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 1/26/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Age: 19; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Arabian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/22/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever, limb edema; Confirmation Date: 1/26/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;
Restrictions: Facility quarantine in place, additional information can be found here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/animal_health/equine_herpes_virus.html
