Outbreak Alert: January 21, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy in Alameda County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 27;

Facility Type: Racetrack;

Age: 8; Gender: Mare; Breed: Thoroughbred (TB); Usage: Racing; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/12/2022;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, proprioceptive deficits, leaning; Confirmation Date: 1/19/2022;

Notes: An 8-yr-old Thoroughbred mare in Alameda County displaying neurological signs on January 12th was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on January 19th. The mare resided at a racetrack and was transported to her home barn in Sonoma County and isolated on January 12th following the onset of clinical signs. The mare has been quarantined at her home premises and will be released following 2 (two) consecutive negative tests seven days apart. Fourteen horses from the index mare’s training barn have been isolated and quarantined, and have been tested and confirmed negative for EHV-1, and an additional thirteen horses from the adjoining training barn have also been quarantined, with no additional clinical signs or cases detected at the racetrack. CDFA was onsite to conduct a site assessment and implement enhanced biosecurity measures including twice daily temperature monitoring. Site assessment at the racetrack confirmed no known exposure beyond the barn identified, and there has been no evidence of ongoing disease transmission. Additional updates and information can be found here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html?fbclid=IwAR3CTi8XVw2WTpDjXWKBNIfhgeydiqD6GtIDeeWEZXR5oPteOG1UiM9NZU0

This article sponsored by:

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks