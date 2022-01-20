Outbreak Alert: January 20, 2022 – Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Attending veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Stable;

Age: 8; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: New horse, unused; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/13/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever, purulent nasal discharge, submandibular lymph node abscesses;

Confirmation Date: 1/19/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet. 

