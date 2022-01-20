Outbreak Alert: January 20, 2022 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Maricopa County, AZ

by

Arizona Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 46;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: For more information about Equine Infectious Anemia go to: EIA factsheet.

