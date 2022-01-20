Outbreak Alert: January 19, 2022 – Equine Infectious Anemia in San Bernardino County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 7;

Number Exposed: 19;

Facility Type: Training Facility

Notes: On January 3, 2022, a 5-year-old Quarter Horse gelding with a racing history was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) while residing in Arizona. The gelding originated from a premises in San Bernardino county. The investigation lead to the quarantine and testing of nineteen (19) exposed horses, and six (6) of those were confirmed positive for EIA on January 13, 2022. The remaining horses on the San Bernardino county premises will remain quarantined until retested in sixty (60) days. CDFA staff continue the investigation to determine if any additional horses were exposed. For more information on EIA, please see the CDFA website at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/EquineInfectiousAnemia.html

