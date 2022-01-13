Outbreak Alert: January 12, 2022 – Strangles in Okanogan County, WA

State vet office.

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Farm;

Notes: A horse at a farm in Okanogan County has tested positive for Strangles. The owner is working with a private vet and the farm is under a voluntary quarantine. For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet. 

