Outbreak Alert: January 12, 2022 – Strangles in Okanogan County, WA

State vet office.
Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Farm;
Notes: A horse at a farm in Okanogan County has tested positive for Strangles. The owner is working with a private vet and the farm is under a voluntary quarantine. For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet.
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks