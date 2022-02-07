Outbreak Alert: February 5, 2022: Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 10;
Number Suspected: 2;
Number Exposed: 300;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 25; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Appaloosa; Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/1/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/4/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;
Age: 12; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/30/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever, lethargy, sheath, limb, and throatlatch edema; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Comments: Update 2/5/2022; Original alerts 2405 and 2406: Facility quarantine in place, additional information available here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.