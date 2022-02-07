Outbreak Alert: February 5, 2022: Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 10;

Number Suspected: 2;

Number Exposed: 300;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 25; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Appaloosa; Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/1/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/4/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Age: 12; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/30/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever, lethargy, sheath, limb, and throatlatch edema; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Comments: Update 2/5/2022; Original alerts 2405 and 2406: Facility quarantine in place, additional information available here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;

Maria Danieli