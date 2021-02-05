Outbreak Alert: February 4, 2021, Equine Influenza – Kitsap County, WA

|
Source: State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 2;
Number Exposed: 25;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Notes: The attending veterinarian and owner are placing the facility in voluntary quarantine.
