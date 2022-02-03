Outbreak Alert – February 3, 2022: Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 7; Number Suspected: 2; Number Exposed: 300;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 22; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Paint; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/28/2022;

Clinical Signs: Acute ataxia, afebrile; Confirmation Date: 1/28/2022; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Age: 7; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Draft Mix; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/24/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 1/26/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Age: 19; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Arabian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/22/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever, limb edema; Confirmation Date: 1/26/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Age: 17; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Arabian Cross; Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/29/2022;

Clinical Signs: Acute ataxia, afebrile; Confirmation Date: 1/31/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/25/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 1/30/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Age: 15; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/27/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/1/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Thoroughbred (TB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/24/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 1/25/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Restrictions: Facility quarantine in place, additional information can be found here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html

Notes: Previously Alert ID: 2405: Update: February 2, 2022: One additional horse from the index premises, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare, displaying fever only on January 27th was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on February 2nd, and has been isolated on the premises. CDFA was onsite at the premises, and continues to actively monitor the situation. January 31, 2022: One additional horse from the index premises displaying neurological signs on January 29th, a 17-year-old Arabian/Quarter Horse gelding, was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on January 31st. He was transported to a veterinary referral clinic on January 29th and remains isolated under quarantine at the veterinary clinic. Three additional horses from the index premises displaying fever only, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse gelding, a 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding, and a 7-year-old Warmblood/draft gelding have also been confirmed positive for EHV-1. CDFA continues to actively monitor the situation. January 29, 2022: A 22-year-old Paint gelding with acute onset of neurological signs on January 28th was confirmed positive for EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain, on January 28th. The horse was afebrile and isolated at his home premises, and was quarantined along with 300 additional horses on the property. He was euthanized due to poor prognosis. Two additional horses at the property, a 19-year-old Arabian gelding that was transiently febrile the week prior and sent to a referral hospital on January 24th, and a 15-year-old Thoroughbred gelding that was transiently febrile on January 24th, were both tested on January 24th and confirmed positive for EHV-1. The Arabian gelding remains isolated and quarantined offsite at the referral hospital. The Thoroughbred gelding traveled to and from an equine event on January 23rd prior to clinical signs, and event management was notified. CDFA was onsite at the premises to conduct a site assessment and assist in implementing enhanced biosecurity measures, including twice daily temperature monitoring. CDFA continues to closely monitor the situation.;