Outbreak Alert: February 18, 2022 – Strangles in Kitsap County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 2;

Number Exposed: 7;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Notes: Two horses at a boarding facility in Kitsap County have tested positive for Strangles. This facility is under a voluntary quarantine and the owner is working with vets on biosecurity protocolas. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet. 

