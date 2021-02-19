Outbreak Alert: February 18, 2021: Equine Infectious Anemia Riverside County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Number Exposed: 62;



Facility Type: Training Facility;



Age: 5; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: Not Reported;



Notes: On February 17, 2021, a 5-year-old Quarter Horse mare was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The mare had a previous racing history and was detected during routine testing for returning to the track. Sixty-two (62) exposed horses on the home premises have been quarantined and are awaiting test results. CDFA will continue to conduct epidemiological tracing to determine if any additional horses were exposed. For more information on EIA, please see the CDFA website at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/EquineInfectiousAnemia.html

All information is sourced from http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks

This article sponsored by: