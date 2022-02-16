Outbreak Alert: February 16, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Riverside County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 5;
Number Exposed: 45;
Facility Type: Showgrounds;
Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/13/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/15/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;
Age: 8; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/14/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/15/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;
Notes: Update 2/16/22 Previous Alert ID: 2416: Two (2) additional horses in the quarantined barn at the event premises displaying fever only with no neurological signs were confirmed positive for EHV-1. CDFA continues to be on site at the premises and is actively monitoring the situation.;
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks