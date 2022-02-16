Outbreak Alert: February 16, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Riverside County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 5;

Number Exposed: 45;

Facility Type: Showgrounds;

Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/13/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/15/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;
Age: 8; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/14/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/15/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Notes: Update 2/16/22 Previous Alert ID: 2416: Two (2) additional horses in the quarantined barn at the event premises displaying fever only with no neurological signs were confirmed positive for EHV-1. CDFA continues to be on site at the premises and is actively monitoring the situation.;

