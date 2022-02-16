Outbreak Alert: February 15, 2022 – Strangles in Clallam County, WA

Number Confirmed: 2;

Number Suspected: 2;

Number Exposed: 10;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Notes: Two horses at a boarding facility in Clallam County have tested positive for Strangles. For more information about Strangle go to: Strangles factsheet.

