Outbreak Alert: Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Merced County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Source: State vet office.
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 28
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Age: 8
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/8/2022
Clinical Signs: fever, ataxia, trouble urinating
Confirmation Date: 8/10/2022
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Comments: A 8-year-old Quarter Horse gelding originating in Merced county displaying respiratory and neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (NEHV-1, neuropathogenic strain) on August 10th. The gelding is currently quarantined in isolation under veterinary care at an offsite hospital. Twenty-eight (28) potentially exposed horses on the home premises were quarantined on August 11th. Neither the index horse nor any horses on the property have had any recent show or travel history. CDFA will assist the home premises in conducting a site assessment and implementing enhanced biosecurity measures, including twice daily temperature monitoring. For more information about EHM go to: EHM factsheet. factsheet.