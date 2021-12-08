Outbreak Alert: December 8, 2021 – Equine Influenza & Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Polk County, OR

Source: State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 1;

Number Exposed: 29;

Facility Type: Rescue Facility;

Breed: Donkey; Confirmation Date: 12/2/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;

Notes: This donkey is on the same facility as the EHV-1 Neurological case (EDCC alert 2352). Quarantine was issued because of EHV-1, not because of the equine influenza diagnosis. For more information about equine influenza go to: Equine Influenza factsheet.

Source: State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 1;

Number Exposed: 29;

Facility Type: Rescue Facility;

Notes: This horse is on the same facility as the equine influenza case (EDCC alert 2353). For more information about EHM to go: EHM factsheet

