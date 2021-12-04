Outbreak Alert: December 3, 2021 – Equine Influenza in Clackamas County, OR

Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 4;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 17; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: Not Reported; Clinical Signs: coughing, Fever, Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: Not Reported;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: For more information about Equine Influenza go to the Equine Influenza Factsheet

