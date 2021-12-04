Outbreak Alert: December 3, 2021 – Equine Influenza in Clackamas County, OR

Attending Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 4;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 17; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);
Onset of Clinical Signs: Not Reported; Clinical Signs: coughing, Fever, Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: Not Reported;
Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks