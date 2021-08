Outbreak Alert: August 7, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Yakima and Kittitas Counties, WA & Fresno County, CA

Source: State Veterinarian

Yakima County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility; Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Yakima County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: Not Reported;

Facility Type: Private Facility; Horse Status: Affected and Alive Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;

Kittitas County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: Not Reported;

Number Exposed: Not Reported;

Facility Type: Private Facility; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: This horse spent the last month in Southern Idaho at rodeos; A recent purchase and not vaccinated this year but unknown if vaccinated by previous owner.

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 3; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/1/2021;

Clinical Signs: Ear Twitching, eyelid twitching, Hypersensitive, Muzzle Twitching, reactive; Confirmation Date: 8/6/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: For more information about go to the WNV factsheet.

