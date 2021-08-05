Outbreak Alert: August 5, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Sonoma County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 7;
Number Suspected: 6;
Number Exposed: 0;
Facility Type: Showgrounds;
Age: 6; Gender: Mare; Breed: Warmblood (WB);
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/23/2021; Clinical Signs: Hind-end Weakness, limb edema, Nystagmus, Recumbency;
Confirmation Date: 7/24/2021; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: Update 8/5/21: Original Alert IDs: 2139, 2141, 2145 and 2146: A 14-year-old Warmblood gelding currently at the Sonoma County event premises displaying fever on August 4th was promptly isolated and subsequently confirmed negative for EHV-1 on August 4th. CDFA was onsite at the Sonoma County premises on August 4th. The two confirmed positive non-neurologic EHV-1 cases at the index premises, a 5-year-old Warmblood gelding and a 14-year-old pony mare, have both had a first negative test confirmed on August 4th. CDFA was onsite at the Sacramento County index premises on August 3rd. No additional cases or clinical signs have been reported. CDFA continues to actively monitor the situation.
