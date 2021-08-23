Outbreak Alert: August 20, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Blaine County, ID

by

Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Farm;

Age: 9; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/13/2021;

Clinical Signs: Severe Ataxia, Abrasions on Limbs from Being Down; Confirmation Date: 8/20/2021;

Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about WNV go to the factsheet. 

