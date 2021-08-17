Outbreak Alert: August 16, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA & Potomac Horse Fever in Franklin County, WA

West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Facility Type: Private Facility;



Age: 3; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/10/2021;



Clinical Signs: Hind limb ataxia, Inappetance, Distal Limb Edema; Confirmation Date: 8/16/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;



Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet.

Potomac Horse Fever in Franklin County, WA

Source: Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Horse Status: Euthanized; Clinical Signs: Lameness, severe diarrhea;



Notes: A mare in Franklin County has tested positive for Potomac Horse Fever. The foal has been weaned foal off mare as she was getting thin for 3 weeks.

All information is sourced from

This article sponsored by:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.

Enjoyed this article? Share it!

Tweet



