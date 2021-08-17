Outbreak Alert: August 16, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA & Potomac Horse Fever in Franklin County, WA

West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 3; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/10/2021;

Clinical Signs: Hind limb ataxia, Inappetance, Distal Limb Edema; Confirmation Date: 8/16/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet. 

Potomac Horse Fever in Franklin County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Horse Status: Euthanized; Clinical Signs: Lameness, severe diarrhea;

Notes: A mare in Franklin County has tested positive for Potomac Horse Fever. The foal has been weaned foal off mare as she was getting thin for 3 weeks.

 

All information is sourced from
