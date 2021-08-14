Outbreak Alert: August 14, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Lemhi County, ID

by

Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 10;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 14; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse Cross; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/10/2021;

Clinical Signs: Difficulty Standing, Facial Paralysis, Neurologic Signs- Severe, Recumbent;

Confirmation Date: 10/13/2021; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: The horse was transported to referral hospital, unresponsive to supportive care and euthanized on request by owner 2 days after the onset of symptoms. For more information go to:  WNV factsheet

All information is sourced from
This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.

Skip to Article »