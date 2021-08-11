Outbreak Alert: August 11, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Twin Falls County, ID

Source: Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 3; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/24/2021; Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Muscle Fasciculations;

Confirmation Date: 8/6/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;



Notes: A horse at a private facility in Twin Falls County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. There are four horses total on-site; no history of vaccination of any kind. For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet.

