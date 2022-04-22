Outbreak Alert: April 21, 2022 – Pigeon Fever in King County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in King County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever.  The property is working with a private vet to manage case(s). For more information about Pigeon Fever go to: Pigeon Fever factsheet. 

