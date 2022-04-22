Outbreak Alert: April 21, 2022 – Pigeon Fever in King County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Notes: A horse at a private facility in King County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. The property is working with a private vet to manage case(s). For more information about Pigeon Fever go to: Pigeon Fever factsheet.
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks