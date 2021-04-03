Outbreak Alert: April 2, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic Los Angeles County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: Not Reported;
Number Exposed: 42;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 20; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/6/2021;
Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Dribbling Urine, forelimb ataxia, grade 2 front limb ataxia, Grade 3 hindlimb ataxia, Hind limb ataxia, Partial paraphimosis;
Confirmation Date: 3/9/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;
Notes: Update 4/2/2021; Original Alert ID# 1980: There were no additional cases on the home premises and the index horse met the parameters of two (2) negative tests seven (7) days apart. Quarantine has been released.
