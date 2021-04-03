Outbreak Alert: April 2, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic Los Angeles County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Number Suspected: Not Reported;



Number Exposed: 42;



Facility Type: Boarding Facility;



Age: 20; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/6/2021;



Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Dribbling Urine, forelimb ataxia, grade 2 front limb ataxia, Grade 3 hindlimb ataxia, Hind limb ataxia, Partial paraphimosis;

Confirmation Date: 3/9/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;



Notes: Update 4/2/2021; Original Alert ID# 1980: There were no additional cases on the home premises and the index horse met the parameters of two (2) negative tests seven (7) days apart. Quarantine has been released.

