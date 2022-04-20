Outbreak Alert: April 19, 2022 – Strangles in Yakima County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 1;
Number Exposed: 10;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Yakima County has tested positive for Strangles. The property is under a voluntary quarantine and the owner is working with a private vet. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet.
