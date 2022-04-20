Outbreak Alert: April 19, 2022 – Strangles in Yakima County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 1;

Number Exposed: 10;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Yakima County has tested positive for Strangles. The property is under a voluntary quarantine and the owner is working with a private vet. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet. 

