Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 5; Gender: Stallion; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/23/2022;

Clinical Signs: Recumbency and paddling; Confirmation Date: 8/31/2022; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Comments: This is the 5th case of equine WNV in California in 2022. For additional information, go to: WNV factsheet.

