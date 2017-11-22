Mark Rashid’s Award Winning New Movie Out of the Wild to be released this December

Dec 5th 2017 . The Acclaimed Western Romance Movie, Out of the Wild, written by Colorado horseman Mark Rashid, directed by Paul Kirzan and winner of one of the top awards at the EQUUS Film Festival in New York, will be officially released worldwide on

‘Being able to finally bring the story of Henry and Jessie to life is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share this amazing film with everyone this Christmas’ Mark Rashid.

Out of the Wild is inspired by the true story of a wild mustang and follows the life of Henry McBride, a down and out cowboy with a painful past he can’t drink away. This movie is based on the book by the same name, and was filmed at Cowboy Trail Rides in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans of the movie can visit the set, and ride on horseback where much of the movie was filmed.