An Organic Flood Clean-Up Solution

If you and your home are the victim of flooding, you may be interested in knowing that Sweet PDZ is not just a horse stall refresher and a chicken coop additive… Sweet PDZ can aid you in your flooding clean-up process!

The organic zeolite that Sweet PDZ is made of works very well at helping to remove dampness and moisture, as well as the odors, that result from a flood.

And… it’s easy to use! First remove the standing water, and then apply a covering of Sweet PDZ throughout the area, about five pounds for every 100 square feet. Allow Sweet PDZ to sit for several hours than sweep or vacuum it up. It can also be left down with no ill effects.

Do you have any questions? Call the Sweet PDZ office at (800) 367-1534 for help with your odor or moisture control situations. Also, if you have used Sweet PDZ in a unique way, we would love to hear about it!

