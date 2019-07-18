OREGON COWGIRLS – CROSSLEY AND MOORE ADVANCE TO SHOWDOWN SUNDAY

Amberleigh Moore and Callahan Crossley

CALGARY, ALBERTA (July 13, 2019) – Showdown Saturday was pretty exciting for two WPRA Pacific Northwest cowgirls as they advance to the Showdown Sunday to try qualify for the $100,000 Final at the Calgary Stampede Showdown.

http://cs.calgarystampede.com/events/rodeo/results-and-draws?year=2019&day=13&event=LBR

Callahan Crossley bested the field in 17.37 seconds, followed closely by Amberleigh Moore with a 17.50, both Oregon cowgirls.

Callaghan rode Amber’s horse, Ducky who is Amber Moore’s back up horse, a backup they know can beat their own horse, and speaks to AmberLeigh’s world class leadership style.

“He got his chance to shine on the big stage, and I’m as proud of her as I am for me,” smiled Moore. Amber is quick to give credit to Holly May a Washington barrel racer for Ducky’s training honestly sharing this win with everyone involved.

Moore had made the decision to stick with her great horse Paige, and it paid off too, as she earned $5000, compared to Crossley’s $6000.

Contact:

Brigitte MacKenzie

barrelracer@telus.net