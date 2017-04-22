Omega Fields Spokesperson, Hallie Hanssen Wins Valley Girls Futurity in Walla Walla

Sheboygan, Wisconsin – Omega Fields, Inc. is proud to congratulate and announce one of its spokespeople, Hallie Hanssen for a successful Valley Girls Futurity in Walla Walla, WA this month. Hallie won the futurity on The Kandyman owned by Valerie Watson. She also won the second go-round on Yoda Cat owned by Natalie Rice and was second on Red Vanila owned by Shari Taggart. She placed all three horses in the top 10 of the average as well as raking in over $30,000.

Watch her runs via vimeo and youtube:

https://vimeo.com/212407594

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEfoPj6UtPE&sns=fb

https://vimeo.com/21264740

Hallie feeds Omega Horseshine® (https://www.omegafields.com/equine-products/omega-horseshine-29.html) and Omega SureGut™ (https://www.omegafields.com/equine-products/omega-suregut.html) to her futurity and derby barrel horses. She also uses Omega Nibblers® as her go to Omega-3 based horse treat (https://www.omegafields.com/equine-products/omega-nibblersr.html).

“THANK YOU for keeping our horses looking and feeling great!” says Hanssen. Omega Fields president, Sean Moriarty comments, “We are so proud of Hallie’s continued success and are pleased to have her be such an influential spokesperson for our company and products.”

About Omega Fields

Omega Fields® mission is to offer the finest quality, most nutritious products at fair prices, and to provide outstanding customer service. Omega Fields wants its customers to have exceptional experiences with their products, staff, websites and retailers.

Omega Fields is the first manufacturer in the animal health industry to use human-grade, non-GMO stabilized ground flaxseed, rich in fiber and antioxidants, and containing the optimum ratio of the full spectrum of Omega 3, 6, and 9 Fatty Acids for equine, canine, poultry and human nutrition. The innovative use of flaxseed milled with a unique stabilization technology ensures long shelf life and superior quality for Omega Fields’ products.