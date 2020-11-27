Old Bits: B.B. Stables, Feature Advertiser March 1996

Our Feature Advertiser

Barb Hento of B.B. Stables has been “doing horses” for over 25 years. Barb is a nationally recognized Judge and Show Steward for ASHA and many breed associations. Part of her training included two trips to Mexico to train under the Army officers there. (I’ll bet there are some stories about that experience!)

A few years after high school graduation she purchased Birch Bay Riding Stables in Blaine. She also developed the trails at Silver Lake in Maple Falls that we all enjoy today, and rented horses there, in addition to running the Birch Bay operation, all while attending college. Her typical day included driving 180 miles! Apparently, that wasn’t enough to keep her busy so she began developing her father’s old warehouse into what is her present facility today.

B.B. Stables is truly a full service equestrian center that boasts the only cross country course in the county. Both indoor and outdoor arenas and over 50 stalls spread over 20 acres make this one of the largest stables locally, with full or self-care boarding rates. The newest edition, “The Tack Exchange” features new, used and consignment tack, clothes, videos, books and gifts.

You would be hard pressed to find something you can do with horses that is not happening at B.B.Stables. English and Western riding lessons, trails to ride on, harness driving, gaming, vaulting and training for your horse are some of the activities. Not sure what kind of horse you want or wish to enjoy horses without owning one? No problem, you can lease a horse and all the equipment you need. Personalized programs are available to serve all needs, including a program for the handicapped. If you like attending horse shows, B.B. Stables hosts many beginner and state approved shows throughout the year.

The most important lesson taught at B.B. Stables is attitude. Riders are taught using a “common sense horsemanship” approach putting the focus on a good ride rather than a blue ribbon. Lifetime enjoyment and self achievement are the driving forces behind all the hours of keeping your horse healthy, improving your form, or approaching that jump at just the right spot.

Stop out at 517 East Smith Road and say Hi to Barb or the staff. Don’t plan on talking much though, everybody knows that horse people don’t talk much!! The business office is open from 9-5 weekdays or call (360)398-2729 for an appointment. (Remember this article was written in 1996 and is reprinted for historical purposes.)

