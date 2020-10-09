October 8, 2020 – Strangles – Multnomah County, OR

Attending Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1; Number Exposed: 40;
Age: 18; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);
Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/3/2020; Clinical Signs: Fever, Nasal Discharge, Submandibular Swelling, Draining Submandibular abscess;
Confirmation Date: 10/7/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: Facility housed evacuated horses during fire. Potential for exposed horses to have moved back to other parts of Multnomah County or Clackamas County prior to case being confirmed. ;
