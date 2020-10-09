fbpx

October 8, 2020 – Strangles – Multnomah County, OR

by

Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;  Number Exposed: 40;

Age: 18; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/3/2020; Clinical Signs: Fever, Nasal Discharge, Submandibular Swelling, Draining Submandibular abscess;

Confirmation Date: 10/7/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: Facility housed evacuated horses during fire. Potential for exposed horses to have moved back to other parts of Multnomah County or Clackamas County prior to case being confirmed. ;

