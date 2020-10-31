fbpx

October 30, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Thurston County, WA

Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility

Notes: A horse at a private facility in Thurston County has tested positive for Equine Influenza. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf ;

 

