October 30, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Thurston County, WA

Washington State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility
Notes: A horse at a private facility in Thurston County has tested positive for Equine Influenza. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf ;
