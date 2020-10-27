fbpx

October 26, 2020 – Strangles in King County, WA: Confirmed Case(s)-Voluntary Quarantine

 Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 5;

Age: 14; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/19/2020;

Clinical Signs: Bilateral Nasal Discharge, Lethargy, Low Grade Fever; Confirmation Date: 10/23/2020; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination

Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: The private facility is under a voluntary 2 week quarantine. For more information about Strangles go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-Strep_equi_final%20Cobranded_0.pdf;

 

 

All information is sourced from 

