October 19, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Clark County, WA

by

Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2;
Notes: Update 10/19/2020: An additional horse on the same farm in Clark County has tested positive for pigeon fever. For more information about pigeon fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf.;

 

 

All information is sourced from 

