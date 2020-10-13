fbpx

October 12, 2020 – West Nile Virus in Modoc County, CA and Pigeon Fever in Spokane County, WA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/28/2020;  Clinical Signs: Head Tremor, lethargy, Mild Ataxia; Confirmation Date: 10/12/2020;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about WNV go to the owner factsheet.;

Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Suspected: 1;
Notes: A private facility in Spokane County is under a voluntary quarantine for a suspected case of Pigeon Fever.

 

