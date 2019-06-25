NWTRC’s Founder and Executive Director, Julia Bozzo, named PATH Intl. Region 9 Certified Professional of the Year

BELLINGHAM, Washington (June 13, 2019) – The NorthWest Therapeutic Riding Center (NWTRC) is thrilled to announce that Julia Bozzo, Founder and Executive Director, is the 2019 Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) Intl. Region 9 Certified Professional of the Year.

Julia Bozzo has been involved with connecting horses and riders for over 40 years and is unfaltering in her dedication for sharing her experience, knowledge, property and passion for horses with others. Since 1993, Julia has enhanced the lives of hundreds of riders and thousands of volunteers as Founder, Executive Director and Certified Instructor at NorthWest Therapeutic Riding Center.

Julia has loved horses for her entire life. For many, a career with horses is just a dream, but Julia has made it her reality and life’s work. Because of Julia’s vision and leadership, NWTRC is the only adaptive year-round recreation program in Whatcom County that serves people of all ages with physical, cognitive, emotional, behavioral and sensory disabilities.

PATH Intl. credentialed professionals demonstrate excellent teaching skills, compassion and respect for participants, staff and volunteers, and safe, ethical and humane partnering with equines. PATH Intl. Region 9 encompases Alaska, Alberta, British Columbia, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

The NorthWest Therapeutic Riding Center in Bellingham, WA, provides adaptive horsemanship and riding lessons to people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities. Call 360-966-2124 or visit www.nwtrc.org for more information.