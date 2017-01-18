What Could a NWHS Cover Do For Your Business?

Front Cover – The Best Exposure You Can Purchase for Your Equine Business!

Imagine your business featured on the front cover of Northwest Horse Source, plus a full-page color article featuring your business inside the magazine. Not to mention that our online edition means your NWHS cover story is timeless and can be used as a reference for years to come. Your cover image will also be featured on our website home page and article archive main page.

Here’s what our cover advertisers say:

Benefits of purchasing a front cover with The Northwest Horse Source Magazine:

In print since 1995, we are the largest freely distributed equine publication in the Northwest. Over 17,500+ copies distributed monthly to a readership spanning WA, OR, ID, MT and CA. This is the best coverage in the region!

Credibility, branding, exposure and a timeless advertising piece: We can help you set up a link to your cover story from your own website, letting the entire Northwest community know about your business or order gloss flyers with your cover on one side and your story on the other side for future promotional use.

Timing is everything – don’t delay in reserving your spot! We only have 12 covers per year, so make sure we can include you in an upcoming issue.

Your investment of $1500 gives you:

The front cover image on the magazine

Your full page, full color article or ad inside the magazine

Tell the story of your business or organization in a personal, detailed, and informative way

Your magazine front cover and story is featured on the NWHS website home page

Your magazine front cover image on the online edition of the magazine

Your full page, full color article or ad inside online edition with a live link to your website

Share links to your online cover story for added exposure

Use your included cover story story as a brochure – printed or online

Possibility of making full color brochures on demand or in quantities

Exposure to targeted Northwest horse owners for 8 cents per reader

How Do I Purchase a Cover?

NWHS Cover purchase requires a $500 non-refundable deposit to reserve your space plus a contracted minimum of three ¼-page ads in The Northwest Horse Source within one year of the scheduled cover. This provides the best exposure for your business, as repeated exposure has repeatedly been shown to raise advertising effectiveness. Exceptions to the six-time contract are special events and regular clients who have already run a minimum of six ads prior to NWHS cover purchase.

To reserve your space call: 360-332-5579 and ask for Karen or email sales@nwhorsesource.com .

Back Cover Facts