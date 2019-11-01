NW Horse Source

November Email Subscriber Drawing Sponsor – Cavallo Hoof Boots

Enter today for a chance to WIN a FREE pair of Cavallo Trek Hoof Boots in your choice of color – GREEN or BLACK! – a retail value of $189.90!

Just two steps to be entered for a chance to win!

1) LIKE and FOLLOW The Northwest Horse Source Facebook Page. (For instructions click here)

2) Sign up for our Email Subscriber List

(Your privacy is important to us. We do not sell, rent, or give subscriber/client info to anyone.)

Hurry! Drawing ends November 30, 2019.

Interested in having your product featured by sponsoring a drawing? Check out our “Sponsor our Monthly Subscriber Drawing” page for more info.

By entering our drawings, contests and giveaways, you certify you have read and agree to all terms, conditions, rules and regulations.

Click HERE to learn more about the Benefits of Cavallo Hoof Boots!