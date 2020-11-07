November 6, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Pierce County, WA

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 2;
Facility Type: Rescue Facility;
Notes: A horse at a rescue facility in Pierce County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. The horse was rescued from out of state and exposed 2 other horses but they are not sick. For more information about Pigeon Fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf;
