November 3, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Yakima and Lewis County, WA

Yakima County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in Yakima County has tested positive for pigeon fever. ;

 

Lewis County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in Lewis County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. For more information about Pigeon Fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf ;

 

