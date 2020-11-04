November 3, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Yakima and Lewis County, WA

Washington State Department of Agriculture
Yakima County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Notes: A horse at a private facility in Yakima County has tested positive for pigeon fever. ;
Lewis County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Notes: A horse at a private facility in Lewis County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. For more information about Pigeon Fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf ;
