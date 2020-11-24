November 24, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Pierce County, WA

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2;

Number Suspected: 2;

Number Exposed: 5;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Notes: A boarding facility in Pierce County is under a voluntary after two horses has tested positive for equine influenza. The owner and private vet are currently monitoring the situation. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf;

