November 19, 2020 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Los Angeles County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1; Number Exposed: 66;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 14; Gender: Gelding; Breed: American Saddlebred;
Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/13/2020; Clinical Signs: Afebrile, Urine Dribbling, Unable to Evacuate bladder;
Confirmation Date: 11/18/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: Facility quarantine only. For more information about EHM go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-EHM_Update%20Cobranded%20.pdf
