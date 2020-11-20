fbpx

November 19, 2020 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Los Angeles County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1; Number Exposed: 66;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 14; Gender: Gelding; Breed: American Saddlebred;

Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/13/2020; Clinical Signs: Afebrile, Urine Dribbling, Unable to Evacuate bladder;

Confirmation Date: 11/18/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: Facility quarantine only. For more information about EHM go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-EHM_Update%20Cobranded%20.pdf

All information is sourced from 
