Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2023: Here We Come Again!!

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2023, presented by Akin Trailers, will be arriving again in Albany, Oregon, March 24, 25, 26, 2023 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center! The expo will continue to feature top-notch clinics, workshops, exciting entertainment, tons of trade show shopping, and a chance to interact with horses up close and personal – all for one low admission price! Now in its twenty second year, this family friendly expo is perfect for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages, there is always something for everyone!

A diverse group of top name equine professionals will present clinics at the expo for the education and entertainment of spectators. The experts from across the United States include headline clinician, Champion Trainer, Chris Cox presenting General Horsemanship clinics; Anita Howe sharing her Gaited Horsemanship methods; Julie Alonzo teaching about Western Equitation; Emily Elias of Back Country Horsemen with Packing for Back Country travels; and Wayne Williams, Radio and on-line TV host of Speaking of Horses.

Enjoy a diverse array of horse breeds providing entertainment throughout the weekend. From big to small, various breed groups and stallions will strut their stuff showing what makes them unique with the horse world. A drill team, elegant dancing horses and more will provide captivating performances to delight audiences.

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo will also be featuring the Teens and Oregon Mustangs Adoption Showdown! This Mustang Adoption Showdown will bring the excitement, the beauty and versatility of Oregon’s Wild Mustangs. Watch as trainers of all ages, from across the Northwest show what they have accomplished in the last 100 days, and then compete for awards. The opening day of competition is Thursday, March 23rd, at 6:00 PM in the Akins Trailer Sales Arena. There is no charge to the public for this first round of competition. Each of the following days will feature another step in the trainers goal of winning this exciting showdown! Sunday finals will include a LIVE adoption of all the participating Mustangs. You will not want to miss any of this action packed competition.

The trade show will feature a wide variety of vendors from all over the country offering a broad variety of products and services. From trailers to clothing and home décor to feed, shoppers are bound to find what they need and what they didn’t know they needed. A growing list of vendors can be found at http://equinepromotions.ner/northwest-horse-fair/exhibit/vendor-space/ so you can plan your excursion.

Applications are being accepted for participants at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2023, including trade show vendors, Breed Showcase and Stallion Review participants; clinic participants; sponsors and advertisers in the event program. Applications are available at http://equinepromotions.net/northest-horse-fair/.

New this year, pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase at http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/attend/tickets. Pre-sale Adult tickets are $13.00 each day, and Youth (ages 6-12) are $6.00 each day. At the gate, tickets will be $15.00 for Adults, $13.00 for Seniors age 65 + and $8.00 for Youth ages 6-12 years. Children 5 & under are free. Admission is all-inclusive.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/. Email jjcloe@equinepromotions.net , call 765-720-2098 or join us for late breaking details and excitement on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2023 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery the official embroiderer; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo; and Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo.

http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/ or 765-720-2098.

