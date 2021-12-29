Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2022: Back in the Saddle Again!

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, presented by Akins Trailers, is back in the saddle again! The equine extravaganza will gallop into Albany, Oregon, March 25 through March 27, 2022 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center! The expo will feature top-notch clinics and workshops, exciting equine entertainment, tons of trade show shopping, and a chance to interact with horses – up close and personal – all for one low admission price! Now in its twenty-first year, this family-friendly expo is the perfect event for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages, with something for everyone!

A diverse group of top name equine trainers will present clinics at the expo, for the education and entertainment of spectators! Experts from across the United States include the headline clinician Ken McNabb, presenting Horsemanship clinics; Peggy Cummings providing Connected Riding® clinics; Julie Goodnight teaching Horsemanship; Muffy Seaton, presented by the Northwest Region of the American Driving Society, featuring Driving clinics; and Rod Petersen conducting Drill Team clinics. In addition, radio and on-line TV host of Speaking of Horses, Wayne Williams will host sessions in the conference room.

The Northwest Horse Fair 2022 will bring back the action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA, for the second year! Experienced horse trainers will work with young, unbroken horses, gentling, saddling and riding them, in just two days! Using their own unique approach and training methods, each trainer will work with the colt they’ve drawn, all working at the same time in the arena. The talented trainers will take turns explaining to the audience what they’re doing and why. The contestants will be judged on their work with colts, with the competition culminating on the third day of the expo, when the colts will be ridden through a challenging obstacle course! Applications are being taken now for halter broken colts, as well as trainers who want to participate in the event. For more information or to enter the Colt Starting Challenge USA competition at the Northwest Horse Fair 2022, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/exhibit/special-events/.

A diverse display of horse breeds will provide equine education and entertainment to audiences, in the Breed Showcase and Stallion Review! Fancy, fast, fluffy, slender, sleek, spotted and spirited – you’ll see a full spectrum of horses put their best foot forward showing off the strengths of their breeds! Sure to put you on the edge of your seat, The Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team will wow audiences with fast-paced precision drills to music, at speed! Equally captivating, Endo the Blind horse will demonstrate amazing communication, training and trust with his owner/rider/trainer Morgan Wagner, in an extraordinary performance!

Two large buildings will house dozens of vendors, in the largest equine-related trade show in the Northwest! Vendors from all over the country, will offer a broad variety of products and services, including trailers, farm equipment and supplies, saddles, feed, horse and pet supplies, rider clothing, home décor items, gifts, and much more! Shoppers can take advantage of show deals on select items, and reps will be available to answer questions on their products and services. For a list of trade show vendors, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/exhibit/vendor-space/. Keep checking back, as additional vendors are added weekly.

Applications are now being accepted for participants at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, including: trade show vendors; Breed Showcase and Stallion Review participants; clinic participants; sponsors; and advertisers in the event program. Applications are available at http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/.

Hours for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo are: Friday from 10am to 9pm; Saturday from 9am to 9pm; and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/, email jjcloe@equinepromotions.net, call 765-720-2098, or join us for late breaking details and excitement, on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines as required by the state of Oregon and by the event facility.

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; Logan Coach Trailers; and The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo.

