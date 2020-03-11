Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2020 – Horse Fun for Horse Lovers!

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020, presented by Akins Trailer Sales, will present an extensive equine expo full of fun for horse lovers, March 20 through 22 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany! The Northwest Horse Fair, now in its 21st year, celebrates the spirit of the horse with extraordinary equestrian, world-class horse trainers and riders; equine demos and exhibits; educational clinics and workshops; and a huge trade show! Spectators have plenty to choose from, with four events running concurrently, plus the chance to browse the horse barn and visit horses of all colors and sizes! Spirited dancing horses, high-speed precision drill teams, diverse breed demos and mounted archers, will entertain crowds of all ages, as the Northwest Horse Fair brings the magic and enchantment of horses to equine enthusiasts!

Colt Starting Challenge USA!

The action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA is back for the second year, with new horses and new trainers, from Oregon and Washington! Experienced Natural Horsemanship trainers will each draw a young horse to work with, and will apply their training skills to the young unbroken colts. Trainers have just three days to gentle, saddle, and ride these young horses! The talented trainers will work their horses simultaneously in the arena, taking turns explaining to the audience what they’re doing and why. The last day of the expo, each trainer will ride and compete with their colt, through a demanding obstacle course, to determine the Challenge winner!

Exciting Equine Entertainment!

The BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will perform daily, as their flashy prancing horses demonstrate lively choreography to music! Galloping at high-speed, the Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team will execute action-packed precision drills in unison! Highlighting fast-paced marksmanship, the Rogue Mounted Archers will shoot arrows at targets, from a galloping horse! This and much more awaits expo audiences, as they can enjoy engaging equine entertainment and old-fashioned family fun!

From petite and dainty, to massive and majestic, more than two dozen breeds of equine, will demonstrate their talents and athletic abilities in the Breed Demos and Stallion Reviews, at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2020!

The Santiam Corral is a new feature this year, with live demos and activities for kids and adults. Among the activities scheduled are a live Horseshoeing Demo, a Saddle Fitting demo, an Equine Massage demo, and two opportunities to interact with a live horse! The Kids’ Gypsy Beauty Salon offers a chance to brush and decorate the mane of a live horse! And the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will provide everything you need, to have your own personal photo session in costume, and with a horse!

World-Class Riders & Trainers!

The Northwest Horse Fair will feature top-notch clinicians, trainers and instructors, providing a wide variety of educational clinics and lectures. Headlining the star-studded list of presenters will be Champion rider and trainer Chris Cox, teaching General Horsemanship. In addition, Janet ‘Dolly” Hannon will provide Dressage clinics; Julie Goodnight will teach General Horsemanship clinics and a lecture; Peggy Cummings will provide Connected Riding® clinics and lectures; Muffy Seaton, presented by the Northwest Region of the American Driving Society, will feature Driving clinics; Rod Petersen will conduct a Drill Team clinic and lecture; Emily Elias of Back Country Horsemen of Oregon will address Back Country Horse Packing, and radio and on-line TV host of Speaking of Horses, Wayne Williams, will be on hand at the expo, to visit with Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2020 celebrities and fans, and present a lecture, “Horses in My Lifetime”.

Additional educational demos and lectures will be offered throughout the three days of the expo. Among highlights include lectures on Trailer Safety, Barn Safety, Emergency Preparedness, Trail Riding, Finding Your Dream Horse, and much more!

Shop ‘Til You Drop!

Shop the giant trade show with everything for horse and rider! Two buildings filled with dozens of vendors from all over the United States offer trailers, equine supplies, services, horse and rider clothing, feed, saddles, farm products, gifts, home décor items and much more! It’s a horse lover’s shopping paradise! To see a list of the trade show vendors, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/, and look under “Vendors”.

Discounted Admission with Food Drive

Northwest Horse Fair attendees can receive a discount on admission Friday March 20, while supporting the Albany Helping Hands Homeless Shelter. Simply bring a non-perishable food item to the gate at the Northwest Horse Fair, and get one dollar off your ticket price! Food donations go to Abany Helping Hands. Discount on gate admission only. One discount per person

Kids get in Free – KMTR Youth Day!

All children 12 and under get in free with a paid adult admission, on Sunday, March 22, for KMTR Youth Day! Also, 4-H and Pony Club members, aged 13 to 18 years, can get in free with their club ID cards.

More Information & Tickets

Advance tickets are on sale for a discounted price through March 19, at locations in Oregon and Washington. Tickets are also available at the gate during the expo. One low-price General Admission ticket to the event includes all clinics, lectures, demonstrations, special events and access to the trade show. Cash only at the gate.

Hours for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo are: Friday from 10am to 9pm; Saturday 9am to 9pm, and Sunday 9am to 6pm.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, including ticket information, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/, email jjcloe@equinepromotions.net, call 765-655-2107, or join us for late breaking details and excitement, on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; Fitzgerald Corrals; KMTR-TV, the Youth Day sponsor; KRKT; Logan Coach Trailers; Lucky Acres; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Wilco.