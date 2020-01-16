Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2020 – Celebrating the Spirit of the Horse!

Elegant dancing horses; strutting stallions; fast-paced precision drills; parades of horse breeds; a huge trade show; plus world class riders and trainers sharing secrets to their success… See it all and much more at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020, presented by Akins Trailer Sales! Now in its 21st year, the Northwest Horse Fair will run March 20 through 22, at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Oregon. The family-friendly expo offers a wide-ranging variety of attractions perfect for horse enthusiasts!

World-Class Trainers & Equine Experts!

World-class clinicians from across the United States will share their horse training and riding expertise in clinics and lectures, at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020.

Chris Cox , is one of the country’s leading horsemen and clinicians. With his practical, straightforward approach, Chris teaches horse people of all disciplines how to achieve results. Chris has travelled throughout the world doing demonstrations and clinics for nearly 30 years. Chris is a four-time undefeated Road to the Horse World Champion of colt starting; and a 2015 Inductee into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. Chris will present multiple clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020, including: “Groundwork in Preparation for Riding”; “Is It Me or My Horse?”; “Finding Softness Through Your Hands, Feet & Seat”; “Building Rider Confidence”; and “How to Control Head Tossing and Stiffness”.

Julie Goodnight is an internationally renowned trainer and clinician. She has ridden and trained extensively in multiple disciplines, both English and Western, working with multiple breeds. Julie communicates clearly with horses and riders in any discipline and at any level, with her upbeat and logical teaching style. Julie will conduct daily clinics at the expo: “The Natural Ride”; “Ride ‘Til You’re 90!” and “Master the Canter, Troubleshooting Leads & Lead Changes”. In addition, Julie will present a lecture to help you “Find Your Dream Horse”.

Janet ‘Dolly’ Hannon is an accomplished dressage rider, trainer and instructor, having taught and trained Dressage for more than 40 years. She has competed extensively through Grand Prix Level and has won numerous regional and national awards. Dolly has earned her United States Dressage Federation (USDF) Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals, as well as coaching students to earning all three USDF medals. Dolly will present three clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair, “Musical Freestyle Scoring & Evaluation”; “Cross Training for Dressage Horses – Using Poles/Cavaletti to Improve Gait Quality”; and “Importance of Equitation and Effective Riding”.

Peggy Cummings is an internationally recognized equestrian clinician, and a master rider and teacher. She believes in promoting freedom of movement and reciprocity through elastic connection between horse and rider, creating the magic of being “in sync”. Peggy will provide daily Connected Riding® clinics with supporting lectures. Her lecture “How Do We Get Our Horses to Be More Even on Both Sides?” will dovetail into the clinic “Exercises for Creating Evenness”. She’ll also present “What Does it Mean When a Horse Is On the Forehand?” in a lecture, and her clinic, “Getting Our Horses Off the Forehand”; and “What Prevents Our Horses From Responding To Our Cues & Aids?” in a lecture, followed by her clinic, “How to Invite Horses to be More Responsive to Our Cues & Aids”.

Muffy Seaton , presented by the Northwest Region of the American Driving Society, is a well-known driver, trainer and breeder of driving ponies. She’s been an active Combined Driving Event (CDE) and Pleasure Driving competitor, judge and clinician for the past 40 years. Muffy has won every major CDE in the Eastern U.S., and has been the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) National Pony Champion three times. Muffy will give three clinics, including: “Harnessing 101”; “Longlining the Driving Horse, Including Lateral Work”; and “Perfecting the Bend in the Driving Horse”.

Rod Petersen has been involved in the drill community for over 20 years as a coach, clinician and judge. As a coach, his team won championships in Oregon, Washington and Nevada. As a clinician, he has conducted Compulsory Drill Clinics in Idaho and Washington. In Washington and Oregon, he has conducted clinics in various aspects of drill, from beginning to advanced. Rod will present a Drill Team lecture and clinic on Friday at the expo, entitled “Drill Team Fundamentals for Everyone From Beginners to Seasoned Competitors”.

Emily Elias of Back Country Horsemen of Oregon, has ridden horses her whole life, with a background in Pony Club, Foxhunting and Eventing. Thirteen years ago, the Emerald Empire Backcountry Horsemen of Oregon, taught her how to pack and go to the backcountry safely, leaving no trace. She looks forward to sharing her education with horsemen and women, who want to experience the glory of the Oregon/Washington Cascade Mountains through backcountry camping! Emily will address “Back Country Horse Camping Using 1 or 2 Riding Horses”, on Saturday at the expo.

Wayne Williams is the host of the Speaking of Horses TV program. The show continually brings a variety of equine information to fans and viewers on the Internet, and through many cable TV outlets, as well as On Demand. Speaking of Horses TV is viewed in over 25 countries around the world! Wayne will be on hand at the expo, to visit with Northwest Horse Fair celebrities and fans. On Friday, Wayne will present a lecture, “Horses in My Lifetime”.

Additional educational demos and lectures will be offered throughout the three days of the expo. A few of the lecture topic highlights include Trailer Safety, Barn Safety, Emergency Preparedness, and much more!

Horse Fun For The Whole Family!

The action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA is back for the second year, with new horses and new trainers, from the Northwest region! Experienced Natural Horsemanship trainers will work with young, unbroken horses, gentling, saddling and riding them, in just two days! Watch these talented trainers as they take turns explaining to the audience what they’re doing and why. The event is designed to entertain as well as educate audiences about how horses think and respond to Horse Trainer’s cues, using body language. The last day of the expo, colts will be ridden and compete through a challenging obstacle course, to determine the Challenge winner!

Throughout the expo, spectators will be treated to an extensive array of equine entertainment, sure to delight horse lovers of all ages! The BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will perform daily, as their fancy dancing horses with costumed riders, show off their elegant strides, synchronized to music! Ramping up the speed, The Rogue Mounted Archers will gallop with no hands on reins, shooting arrows at targets; and the Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team will blaze through precision drill formations, as they gallop to upbeat music!

A unique variety of horses, representing a multitude of breeds, colors, conformation, and abilities will provide an exceptional look at horses at their finest, during the Breed Showcase and Stallion Reviews! From towering and majestic to dainty and delicate, horse breeds from all over the world will be represented, as well as classic American breeds. These amazing horses will also be on display in the stall barn, where spectators can visit them up close and personal!

New this year will be the Santiam Corral with live demos and activities for kids and adults. Among the activities scheduled are a live Horseshoeing Demo, a Saddle Fitting demo, an Equine Massage Demo, and a Kids’ Gypsy Beauty Salon with a live horse! And don’t miss this special opportunity: the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will provide everything you need, to have your own personal photo session in costume, and with a horse!

Fantastic Shopping!

For those who love to shop, the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020 offers tons of shopping, in two buildings brimming with booths. Vendors from all over the country will offer everything for equine enthusiasts, including trailers, farm product, saddles, feed, tack, hats, clothing for horse and rider, home décor items, gifts, services and much more! It’s a horse lover’s shopping paradise! To see the growing list of trade show vendors, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair, and look under “Vendors”.

Admission Discounts

Food Drive Friday benefits the Albany Helping Hands Homeless Shelter. On Friday March 20, attendees will receive a one dollar discount on gate admission, when they bring a non-perishable food item to the main entry gate at the expo. All donations will go to Albany Helping Hands.

KMTR Youth Day is Sunday March 22! All children 12 years and under get in free that day, when accompanied by a paying adult, plus 4-H and Pony Club members aged 13 to 18 years, get in free with their club ID cards.

More Information

Hours for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo are: Friday from 10am to 9pm; Saturday from 9am to 9pm; and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020, including ticket information, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/, email jjcloe@equinepromotions.net, call 765-655-2107, or join us for late breaking details and excitement, on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; Fitzgerald Corrals; KMTR-TV, the Youth Day sponsor; KRKT; Logan Coach Trailers; Lucky Acres; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Wilco.